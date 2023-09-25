Chief Master-at-Arms Shawn Shirley, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives his combination cover as he is promoted to chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAS Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 03:57
|Photo ID:
|8048767
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-WS494-1081
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|921.92 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
