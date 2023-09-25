Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 33 of 37]

    CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Chief Master-at-Arms Shawn Shirley, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives his combination cover as he is promoted to chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAS Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 03:57
    Photo ID: 8048767
    VIRIN: 230929-N-WS494-1081
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 921.92 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CPO
    CFAS
    chief pinning ceremony

