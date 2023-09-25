CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Master-at-Arms Courtland Comer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at CFAS Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

