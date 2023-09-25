Chief Logistics Specialist Christopher Gale, assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Site Sasebo, poses for a photo during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was created April 1, 1893, and the chief petty officer pinning ceremony is a unique tradition to the U.S. Navy that signifies promotion to a crucial position of leadership and responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 03:57 Photo ID: 8048753 VIRIN: 230929-N-WS494-1045 Resolution: 3907x2605 Size: 1003.7 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Host Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.