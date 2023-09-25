Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Information Warfare Mess Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Class 130 Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Pacific Information Warfare Mess Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Class 130 Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 29, 2023) - Chief Cyber Warfare Technician David Garza is covered with his new headgear during the Pacific Information Warfare Mess Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Class 130 Pinning Ceremony. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 8048550
    VIRIN: 230929-N-BB059-1152
    Resolution: 7173x4787
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
