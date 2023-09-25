YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 29, 2023) - Newly pinned Chiefs hug each other following the Pacific Information Warfare Mess Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Class 130 Pinning Ceremony. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

