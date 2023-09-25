Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Recovery Field Office Commander, greets Warren Haruki, Hawai‘i Board of Education Chairperson after a press conference held by the Governor of Hawai‘i in Lahaina, Hawai‘i on Sept. 26, 2023.
(U.S. Army photo by Erin Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8048496
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-UH046-1003
|Resolution:
|1290x1720
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Critical Public Facilities Announcement Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
