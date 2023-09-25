Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Critical Public Facilities Announcement Press Conference [Image 3 of 5]

    Critical Public Facilities Announcement Press Conference

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office Commander greets Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green prior to the Critical Public Facilities press conference in Lahaina, Hawai‘i on Sept. 26, 2023.
    (U.S. Army photo by Erin Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 23:32
    Photo ID: 8048494
    VIRIN: 230926-A-UH046-1002
    Resolution: 1290x1720
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

