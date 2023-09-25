Critical Public Facilities Announcement Press Conference

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon and FEMA Chief Federal Response Coordinator, Bob Fenton discuss the Critical Public Facilities mission after a press conference held by the Governor of Hawai‘i in Lahaina, Hawai‘i on Sept. 26, 2023.
(U.S. Army photo by Erin Jimenez)
|09.26.2023
|09.28.2023 23:31
|8048493
|230926-A-UH046-1001
|1289x1669
|0 B
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|0
|0
