USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders meet with Emergency Support Function 3 team

Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division, presents a coin to Public Affairs specialist Joshua Voda at the Hawai'i wildfires response Joint Field Office in Honolulu Sept. 28. Gibbs was at the JFO to meet with members of the Emergency Support Function 3 team. ESF3 provides guidelines for federal assistance to local, state, and tribal governments in the context of public works and engineering, including tasks such as debris removal and restoration of critical utilities and facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Stull)

