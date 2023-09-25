Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders meet with Emergency Support Function 3 team [Image 11 of 18]

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders meet with Emergency Support Function 3 team

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Joshua Voda 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Participants listen during a briefing by Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division, during a leadership tour of the Hawai'i wildfires response Joint Field Office in Honolulu Sept. 28. ESF3 provides guidelines for federal assistance to local, state, and tribal governments in the context of public works and engineering, including tasks such as debris removal and restoration of critical utilities and facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 22:51
    Photo ID: 8048460
    VIRIN: 230928-A-IE767-1034
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders meet with Emergency Support Function 3 team [Image 18 of 18], by Joshua Voda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    usace
    disaster response
    hawaiiwildfires23
    usace-poh

