USACE Pacific Ocean Division leaders meet with Emergency Support Function 3 team

Col. Christopher Crary, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division, speaks with debris subject matter experts Kayla Stull and Cory Koger at the Hawai'i wildfires response Joint Field Office in Honolulu Sept. 28, where he met with members of the Emergency Support Function 3 team. ESF3 provides guidelines for federal assistance to local, state, and tribal governments in the context of public works and engineering, including tasks such as debris removal and restoration of critical utilities and facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

