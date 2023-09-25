Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force [Image 3 of 5]

    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Lebens, a photojournalist with the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, photographs a F-22 Raptor as it taxis at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 28. 2023. The F-22 Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project air dominance rapidly and at great distances to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 8048349
    VIRIN: 230928-F-HY271-1021
    Resolution: 6976x4651
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force [Image 5 of 5], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force
    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force
    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force
    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force
    Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    Global Strike Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT