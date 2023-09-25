Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds kick off California airshows in style [Image 30 of 37]

    Thunderbirds kick off California airshows in style

    MATHER, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capitol Airshow, California, Sept. 16-17, 2023. The California Capitol Airshow was the first of three California airshows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023
    Location: MATHER, CA, US 
    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

