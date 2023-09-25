The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capitol Airshow, California, Sept. 16-17, 2023. The California Capitol Airshow was the first of three California airshows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 21:02
|Photo ID:
|8048325
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-XN197-8463
|Resolution:
|4634x3089
|Size:
|772.71 KB
|Location:
|MATHER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds kick off California airshows in style [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT