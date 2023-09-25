U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the Commandant's Challenge exercises in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023. The cadet wing executed military training and development, with a focus on leadership, teamwork, agile combat employment skills, and a strategic understanding of the future fight. -- (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023