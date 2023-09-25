Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2023 [Image 8 of 21]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the Commandant's Challenge in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023. The cadet wing executed military training and development, with a focus on leadership, teamwork, agile combat employment skills, and a strategic understanding of the future fight. -- (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 20:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Commandant
    Training
    USAFA

