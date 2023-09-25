A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing conducts flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 28, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project air dominance rapidly and at great distances to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8048148
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-RJ686-2145
|Resolution:
|3905x2603
|Size:
|654.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska F-22 Raptors support Global Strike Task Force [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS
