A group of firefighters from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground practice using ropes to hold an inflatable rescue boat in place on the Colorado River during a training exercise to receive their certifications to become Swift Water Rescue Technicians on September 21, 2023.

YPG firefighters receive Swiftwater Rescue Certification, by Ana Henderson