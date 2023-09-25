A group of firefighters from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground practice using ropes to hold an inflatable rescue boat in place on the Colorado River during a training exercise to receive their certifications to become Swift Water Rescue Technicians on September 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8047944
|VIRIN:
|230921-O-WH463-6742
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG firefighters receive Swiftwater Rescue Certification, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YPG firefighters receive Swiftwater Rescue Certification
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT