    YPG firefighters receive Swiftwater Rescue Certification

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A group of firefighters from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground practice using ropes to hold an inflatable rescue boat in place on the Colorado River during a training exercise to receive their certifications to become Swift Water Rescue Technicians on September 21, 2023.

