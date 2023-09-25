Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Recognizes Sickle Cell Awareness Month

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Benjamin Smith, center right, a pediatric oncologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, poses for a group photo with other Walter Reed pediatric staff in the Pediatric Clinic at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 25, 2023. Smith specializes in blood diseases, bleeding disorders, and cancers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    This work, Walter Reed Recognizes Sickle Cell Awareness Month, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed
    Army
    WRNMMC
    DHA
    Sickle Cell Disease

