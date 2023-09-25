Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Guard volunteers compete in National Guard marksmanship competition

    CAMP SMITH, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Edward Shevlin 

    New York National Guard

    New York Guard Cpl. Joseph Baldwin takes aim before taking a target under fire during the 2023 New York Army National Guard Combat Marksmanship Skills Competition, held Sept. 6-10, 2023 at the Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Baldwin, a volunteer with the New York State Defense Force, participated with seven other New York Guard members as a combat pistol team. U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ed Shevlin.

    This work, NY Guard volunteers compete in National Guard marksmanship competition [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Shevlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY State Defense Force Volunteers field combat pistol team for skills competition

