NY Guard volunteers compete in National Guard marksmanship competition

The New York Guard combat pistol team pose for a photo between target engagement rounds at the 2023 New York Army National Guard Combat Marksmanship Skills Competition, held Sept. 6-10, 2023 at the Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. The New York State Defense Force participated with eight members as a combat pistol team. U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ed Shevlin.
|09.07.2023
|09.28.2023 14:10
|8047224
|230907-Z-A3538-1002
|5015x3161
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SMITH, NY, US
|1
|0
NY State Defense Force Volunteers field combat pistol team for skills competition
