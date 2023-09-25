Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting [Image 6 of 8]

    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks speaks to NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 8046642
    VIRIN: 230928-D-XI929-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting
    Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT