Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks speaks with the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, prior to a meeting with NATO ambassadors at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:14 Photo ID: 8046638 VIRIN: 230928-D-XI929-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 35.81 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Hicks attends NATO Ambassadors meeting [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.