Corps seeks comments on proposed Lac qui Parle spillway repair project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a proposed spillway repair project at Lac qui Parle dam in Montevideo, Minnesota.
09.26.2023
09.28.2023
MONTEVIDEO, MN, US
