    Corps seeks comments on proposed Lac qui Parle spillway repair project

    MONTEVIDEO, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a proposed spillway repair project at Lac qui Parle dam in Montevideo, Minnesota.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 8046603
    VIRIN: 230926-A-AB038-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 381.09 KB
    Location: MONTEVIDEO, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps seeks comments on proposed Lac qui Parle spillway repair project, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    environmental assessment
    Lac qui Parle

