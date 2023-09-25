Thomas, 7, and Johnathan, 9, collect trash surrounding an unauthorized campfire site located on the banks of the Loyalhanna Lake area during National Public Lands Day in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 23, 2023. The Pittsburgh District celebrates National Public Lands Day each year by inviting the community to help clean up and complete improvement projects at its various reservoirs.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Frank J. Strumila)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:23 Photo ID: 8046446 VIRIN: 230923-A-GG453-1787 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 2.02 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day [Image 17 of 17], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.