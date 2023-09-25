Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day [Image 15 of 17]

    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Gabriel Gerhard, maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, assists 4-year-old Lydia as she disembarks from the park ranger boat while 9-year-old Johnathan scouts the shoreline during National Public Lands Day in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 23, 2023. The Pittsburgh District celebrates National Public Lands Day each year by inviting the community to help clean up and complete improvement projects at its various reservoirs.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Frank J. Strumila)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 8046444
    VIRIN: 230923-A-GG453-1763
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day [Image 17 of 17], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day
    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers bridge generations through conservation during National Public Lands Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cleanup
    USACE
    National Public Lands Day
    Pittsburgh District
    Loyalhanna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT