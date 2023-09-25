The Warlords of HMS 51 conduct flight operations aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86)

SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 27, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Danielle Wallace, from Baltimore, uses hand signals to direct aviators in an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HMS) 51, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Sea of Japan, September 27. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023