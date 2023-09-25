Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Warlords of HMS 51 conduct flight operations aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 3 of 5]

    The Warlords of HMS 51 conduct flight operations aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 27, 2023) Seaman Cesar Bojorquez, from Oxnard, California, removes the chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HMS) 51, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Sea of Japan, September 27. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 07:41
    Photo ID: 8046340
    VIRIN: 230927-N-HP061-1054
    Resolution: 2811x1874
    Size: 750.25 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Warlords
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    HMS 51

