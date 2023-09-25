Pfc. Thomas Franklin Brooks was taken prisoner in the Philippines during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 07:18
|Photo ID:
|8046332
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-GI410-1000
|Resolution:
|941x929
|Size:
|57.35 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POW relative’s remains coming home spurs pride in family, service and sacrifice [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
POW relative’s remains coming home spurs pride in family, service and sacrifice
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT