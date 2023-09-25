Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Itzel Vargas

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Itzel Vargas

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Itzel Vargas, 100th Air Refueling Wing military justice paralegal, smiles for a portrait at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 26, 2023. Vargas joined the U.S. Air Force as a paralegal to work toward commissioning as a judge advocate in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 8046276
    VIRIN: 230926-F-XA271-1002
    Resolution: 5180x3446
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Itzel Vargas, by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Judge Advocate
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Paralegal
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT