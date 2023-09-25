U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Itzel Vargas, 100th Air Refueling Wing military justice paralegal, smiles for a portrait at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 26, 2023. Vargas joined the U.S. Air Force as a paralegal to work toward commissioning as a judge advocate in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 8046276 VIRIN: 230926-F-XA271-1002 Resolution: 5180x3446 Size: 8.75 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: A1C Itzel Vargas, by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.