Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230915-N-NS135-1135 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 15, 2023) Pilots of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conduct flight checks on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), Sep. 15, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023