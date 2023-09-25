Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Ramage Sailor Conducts Training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.15.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230915-N-NS135-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 15, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Carlos Ball, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives damage control plotting and symbols training, Sep. 15, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 04:50
    VIRIN: 230915-N-NS135-1078
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

