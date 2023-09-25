230915-N-NS135-1078 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 15, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Carlos Ball, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives damage control plotting and symbols training, Sep. 15, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 8046273 VIRIN: 230915-N-NS135-1078 Resolution: 6235x4157 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Conducts Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.