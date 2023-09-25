USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro

230918-N-LK647-1212 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 18, 2023) Seaman Johnathan Rhodes, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), left, remains on station after securing the anchor chain, as the ship ports in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

