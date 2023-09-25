USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro

230918-N-LK647-1145 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 18, 2023) Quartermaster 1st Class Courtney Mitchell, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), prepares to raise the Montenegrin flag, as the ship ports in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 by PO2 Malachi Lakey