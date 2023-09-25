Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro

    MONTENEGRO

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230918-N-LK647-1117 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 18, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Robert Thompson, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ray Couch, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), man the rails on the fantail, as the ship ports in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

