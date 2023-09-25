USS Normandy Ports in Bar, Montenegro

230918-N-LK647-1117 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 18, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Robert Thompson, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ray Couch, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), man the rails on the fantail, as the ship ports in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 by PO2 Malachi Lakey