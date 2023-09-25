JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) communications directorate personnel transit through Adit 1 while conducting tamper seal checks as a safety measure in preparation for defueling operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on Oct. 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

