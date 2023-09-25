Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Pool Events

    2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Pool Events

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A competitor in the 2023 U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Best Dive Team Competition treads water while keeping a 15-pound weight above his head at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Special Forces Underwater Operations School at NAS Key West, Florida Sept. 26, 2023. Thirteen teams competed in the inaugural event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 22:29
    Photo ID: 8045959
    VIRIN: 230926-A-OP908-3347
    Resolution: 3600x2830
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    This work, 2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Pool Events [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Military Divers
    GoArmySOF
    Best Diver
    Dive Competition

