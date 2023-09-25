Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) communications directorate team member, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Connor Jones, conducts tamper seal checks as a safety measure in preparation for defueling operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on Oct. 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 22:46
    Photo ID: 8045957
    VIRIN: 230926-N-MV905-1017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks
    JTF-RH Commander observes security
    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks
    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks
    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks
    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks
    JTF-RH conducts tamper seal checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT