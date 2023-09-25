A competitor in the 2023 U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Best Dive Team Competition treads water while keeping a 15-pound weight above his head at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Special Forces Underwater Operations School at NAS Key West, Florida Sept. 26, 2023. Thirteen teams competed in the inaugural event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 8045950 VIRIN: 230926-A-OP908-1706 Resolution: 3600x2817 Size: 4.65 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Pool Events [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.