U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

(left to right) U.S. Army Sgt Joshua Williams, Spc. Rollian Morgan, Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, Spc. Ousmane Drame and Staff Sgt. Tyler Nace representing U.S. Army Futures Command, pose for a team photo for the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army illustration by Aleksander Fomin)

