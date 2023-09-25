Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Korean navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S., Korean navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230925-N-QF023-1041
    Sailors heave line on the fo’scle aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling replenishment-at-sea with first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57), Sept. 26. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8045644
    VIRIN: 230926-N-QF023-1041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Korean navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    u.s.
    interoperability
    partnership
    cg 62
    uss robert smalls

