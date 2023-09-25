230926-N-QF023-1075

Lt. j.g. Jung Kim, from San Ramon, California observes a replenishment-at-sea with Lt. Jeong Woo Jin on the bridge aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling replenishment-at-sea with first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57), Sept. 26. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 19:39 Photo ID: 8045643 VIRIN: 230926-N-QF023-1075 Resolution: 5869x4480 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Korean navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.