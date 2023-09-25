U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, simulate a post-dive medical complication during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The CLC students conducted neurological tests on the simulated casualty to determine what type of simulated complication he was experiencing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8045623
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-NC910-1295
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLC dive operation training 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
