U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, simulate a post-dive medical complication during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The CLC students conducted neurological tests on the simulated casualty to determine what type of simulated complication he was experiencing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:54 Photo ID: 8045623 VIRIN: 230908-F-NC910-1295 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLC dive operation training 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.