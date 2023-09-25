U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, lift a simulated aircraft’s black box onto a secure all-around flotation equipped boat during a dive operation section of the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The exercise tested the Airmen’s ability to search for, and locate, a small item within a designated underwater search area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8045622
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-NC910-1240
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLC dive operation training 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT