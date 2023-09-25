CLC dive operation training 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, perform backward roll entries into the ocean during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The Airmen used the backward roll entry to protect the integrity of their scuba gear as they entered the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

