CLC dive operation training 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, climbs onto a secure all-around flotation equipped boat after scuba diving through a kelp forest during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The Airman searched for, and located, a simulated aircraft’s black box in a kelp forest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US