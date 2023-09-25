CLC dive operation training 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, hold onto the side of a secure all-around flotation equipped boat as it reorients over a search area during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023. The exercise required the Airmen to search a designated underwater area for a simulated aircraft’s black box. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

