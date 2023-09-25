CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, participate in a maritime warfare training exercise during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. Support staff from the 68th RQS collected the packaging materials from the water after the students departed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

