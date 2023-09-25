U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, participate in a maritime warfare training exercise during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. Support staff from the 68th RQS collected the packaging materials from the water after the students departed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8045614
|VIRIN:
|230905-F-NC910-1882
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT