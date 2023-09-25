Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, swims in the ocean during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. The Airman had to make his way to a rigged alternate method boat after parachuting into the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 8045613
    VIRIN: 230905-F-NC910-1614
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    Training
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    CLC
    Combat Leader Course
    68th RQS

