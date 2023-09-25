CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, swims in the ocean during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. The Airman had to make his way to a rigged alternate method boat after parachuting into the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

