CLC maritime jump insertion training 2023

U.S. Air Force Combat Leader Course instructors and support staff, assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron, watch as CLC students parachute into the ocean off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. The group stayed close to the exercise aboard a secure all-around flotation equipped boat to observe and provide safety assistance if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US